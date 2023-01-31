Watch CBS News
Warming centers available throughout the city amid frigid cold

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Warming centers are available throughout the city amid dangerously cold conditions. 

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services operates six warming centers across the city whenever temperatures drop below freezing. The warming centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

The Garfield Community Service Center is open 24/7. 

Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

312-744-2014  

With frigid weather on the way, the City of Aurora is opening its temporary warming center for one week starting today.

The Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 North Broadway, will be open each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Feb. 5.

Staff and security guards will be on-site at all times to make sure everyone stays safe.

January 31, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

