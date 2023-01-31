Warming centers available throughout the city amid frigid cold
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Warming centers are available throughout the city amid dangerously cold conditions.
The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services operates six warming centers across the city whenever temperatures drop below freezing. The warming centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Garfield Community Service Center is open 24/7.
Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200
Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300
North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580
South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0500
Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014
With frigid weather on the way, the City of Aurora is opening its temporary warming center for one week starting today.
The Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 North Broadway, will be open each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Feb. 5.
Staff and security guards will be on-site at all times to make sure everyone stays safe.
for more features.