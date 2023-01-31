Warming centers available throughout the city amid frigid cold

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Warming centers are available throughout the city amid dangerously cold conditions.

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services operates six warming centers across the city whenever temperatures drop below freezing. The warming centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Garfield Community Service Center is open 24/7.

Chicago has multiple locations for people to get out of the cold. The Garfield Community Center is open 24/7. You can also head to the nearest library or park field house to get warm. pic.twitter.com/WW2due87E2 — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) January 30, 2023

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

312-744-2014

With frigid weather on the way, the City of Aurora is opening its temporary warming center for one week starting today.

The Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 North Broadway, will be open each night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Feb. 5.

Staff and security guards will be on-site at all times to make sure everyone stays safe.