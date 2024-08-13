Watch CBS News
Warming back up in Chicago on Tuesday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another warm day is ahead. 

Tuesday's highs will be in the low to mid-80s with cooler temperatures along the lakefront. 

Humidity levels are on the rise through mid-week. 

The next chance for rain is Thursday when storms move into the area. Strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday and Friday. 

The Chicago area and parts of Northwest Indiana will be under a level 2 storm threat. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor the upcoming storm activity. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

