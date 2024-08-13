Warming back up in Chicago on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another warm day is ahead.

Tuesday's highs will be in the low to mid-80s with cooler temperatures along the lakefront.

Humidity levels are on the rise through mid-week.

The next chance for rain is Thursday when storms move into the area. Strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday and Friday.

The Chicago area and parts of Northwest Indiana will be under a level 2 storm threat. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor the upcoming storm activity.