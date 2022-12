First Alert Weather: Cloudy, above normal temps

OVERVIEW:

Clouds continue. Some slight variations in temperatures with slightly warmer days ahead.

Tonight:

Cloudy. Low 32.

Tomorrow:

Cloudy. High 44.

EXTENDED:

Warming to near 50 by Wednesday. Showers return Wednesday and Thursday. Much colder next weekend.

