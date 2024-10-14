Memorial held for Wadee Alfayoumi, one year after 6-year-old Palestinian boy was slain in alleged hate crime

Prayer vigil for 6-year-old Plainfield boy stabbed to death one year ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A community came together Monday night to remember a 6-year-old Plainfield boy who was stabbed to death one year ago in an alleged hate crime.

Prayers filled the Muslim Community Center of Chicago at a memorial for Wadee Alfayoumi, who was stabbed to death last October.

Prosecutors have said Wadee's landlord killed him and stabbed his mother because they were Palestinian. Joseph Czuba, 71, has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery, and two counts of hate crime.

Muslim Civic Coalition

Wadee's father spoke at the prayer service for his son. An interpreter said he thanks everyone who has stood with him and his family.

"He is truly thankful for the fact that everybody here remembers. He takes from this all the solace that he can, that his son did not die in vain," he said. "He also mentioned that, through thick and thin, the fact that his son is not forgotten means, for him, that at the end victory is ours."

CAIR Chicago is working on a memorial display to honor Wadee in Plainfield.

President Joe Biden also marked one year since Wadee's death.

He said, in part, "There is no place for hate in America, including hatred of Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims. No one of any background in this country should be made to feel unsafe in America."