Volunteers paint, donate "Love Luggage" to organizations helping foster children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever arrived on a flight but your bag didn't, you know just how frustrating that can be. But one group is putting a little love into that lost luggage and giving them a new purpose.

Volunteers painted bright and colorful scenes on these bags at the Lydia Home in Irving Park.

This "Love Luggage" will be donated to organizations helping foster children. The kids often don't have bags for their belongings and have to use garbage bags for their stuff.

The new luggage is a small way to make a tough situation moving to a new home a little easier.