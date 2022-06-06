Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteers paint, donate "Love Luggage" to organizations helping foster children

/ CBS Chicago

"Love Luggage" to be donated to organizations helping foster children
"Love Luggage" to be donated to organizations helping foster children 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever arrived on a flight but your bag didn't, you know just how frustrating that can be. But one group is putting a little love into that lost luggage and giving them a new purpose.

Volunteers painted bright and colorful scenes on these bags at the Lydia Home in Irving Park.

This "Love Luggage" will be donated to organizations helping foster children. The kids often don't have bags for their belongings and have to use garbage bags for their stuff.

The new luggage is a small way to make a tough situation moving to a new home a little easier.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 11:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.