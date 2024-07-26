Chicago police seek man in violent robbery on CTA Red Line at 47th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the suspect in a violent robbery on a CTA train earlier this month.

It happened on the Red Line train at 47th St. on July 14, around 9:53 p.m.

Police said the suspect approached the victim while riding the train and became irate. That's when he struck the victim with a pair of pliers, cutting them, and then began strangling the victim. The robber then took the victims' cell phone.

The victim was able to get off the train at 47th Street and notified CTA staff, who then contacted the police.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect, who was said to be between 30-35 years old, and was wearing a red baseball cap with a white Bulls jersey and light blue pants at the time of the incident.

Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4447.