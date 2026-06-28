Village of Skokie to raise new flag during ceremony Monday afternoon

Skokie will be waving its new flag outside village hall starting this week.

The new flag features an orange and yellow flame set against a green field—inspired by the "Skokie Spirit" stained glass at village hall.

It honors the region's early inhabitants, including the Potawatomi, known as "keepers of the fire."

The old (left) and new (right) Skokie flags. VIllage of Skokie

According to the village's website, the board adopted a new village seal in March 2025, replacing the one used since the 1940s. The old flag still uses that seal.

A flag-raising ceremony will be held on Monday afternoon.