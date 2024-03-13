Neighbors hold vigil for 5 killed in downstate Illinois school bus crash

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday evening to honor the three children and two adults who were killed when a school bus and semi-trailer truck crashed near downstate Rushville.

The vigil was just one of many actions the community is taking to help the victims' families.

The Rushville State Bank opened an account for donations to the victims' families, and Rushville City Hall is also accepting donations.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday in Schuyler County near Rushville, about 230 miles southwest of Chicago and 57 miles northwest of the state capital of Springfield. The school bus crossed over into oncoming traffic "for unknown reasons" in front of the truck, which was hauling sand, police said. Both vehicles were "engulfed in flames," police said.

Clark County, Illinois Sheriff's office

The truck driver, bus driver and all three children aboard the bus were killed. They were identified as Maria Miller, 5; Andrew Miller, 3; Noah Driscoll, 3; David Coufal, 72; and Angela Spiker, 57.

Coufal was driving the semi-truck, while Spiker was driving the bus.

"A grave tragedy for families, the community, the school district - I mean it's just heartbreaking," said Rushville Mayor Jeff Ervin, "and I think the feelings of the whole community right now is kind of numb right now."

The City of Rushville has asked all residents to fly their flags at half-staff out of reverence for the victims, or to turn on their porch lights if they do not own a flag.