Video shows moment fans struck by gunfire at White Sox game

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two White Sox fans are hurt after a shooting Friday night, but it's still unclear where the bullets were fired. The big question is whether the shots were fired inside or outside the ballpark. Detectives are looking into both possibilities, but CBS 2 crews spotted them searching for evidence almost a mile away.

On Saturday, the otherwise empty lot was full of Chicago Police officers looking for shell casings in the grass and in the alley near West 42nd Street and South Princeton Avenue.

Police sources tell CBS 2 a ShotSpotter detected gunshots there Friday night. Neighbors say they heard them.

Cameras in the stands at Guaranteed Rate Field captured the moment a 41-year-old woman in section 162 realized she'd been shot in the leg.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was also grazed in the abdomen.

Police sources say it happened at the same time shots were detected near 42nd Street.

Sources say the women were teachers on a group outing.

Fellow fans in the stands waved to security for help. Fans seated nearby told CBS 2 that security cleared out several rows to allow police to investigate.

The White Sox played on, but the postgame concert was canceled. The Sox blamed "technical issues" with no mention of a shooting, which may have taken place far away from the stands.

The White Sox say their security team confirms there was no altercation inside the ballpark involved in this incident.

Fans filled the area around Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday afternoon as another game against the Oakland As was about to start.

Several people told CBS 2 they had no second thoughts about coming.

When Mayor Brandon Johnson was asked about the Friday shooting, he said that Chicago Police would be out in full force. And uniformed police and K-9s could be seen around the park.

A lot of fans showed up early to tailgate, not changing their plans because of the shooting.

But one man, who did not want to share his information, was in the same section as the women who were injured Friday. He said he was disappointed in the way the whole thing was handled, but still came back Saturday.

It was clear the injuries were a big topic of conversation.

"I just wasn't saddened that people made choices like that that affect everybody," said fan Rachel Berndt. "But I feel like I could have it anywhere for you to pick up."

"I feel like there is a little more security," said Yuridia Villalba. "I saw the dogs and everything. So I'm feeling pretty safe."

"I just scratch my head," said Art Debare. "It's just another blunder for the White Sox this year. It's been a long season. And it's a tragedy, really."