Video shows smash-and-grab burglary at pizzeria in Frankfort, Illinois

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a smash-and-grab burglary at a pizzeria in the southwest Chicago suburb of Frankfort this week.

In the video posted to social media Tuesday morning, at least seven people are seen covering their faces as they burglarize Tony's Villa Rosa Pizzeria & Catering, at 7717 W. St. Francis Rd. in Frankfort.

Video also showed the glass on the front door smashed.

Owner Tony DiSabato said the burglary happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, and all the gaming machines at the pizzeria were busted open and had their cash boxes ripped away. He said in a Facebook Live video that the burglars also took the cash register and rampaged through the restaurant's equipment, knocking things over.

"Our goal here, we've been here at this location for over 18 years, didn't ever have anything like this happen before," said DiSabato. "This community is wonderful, tight-knit. I could name almost every person by name that walks by, comes in. It's a family, family, family. These people need to learn you can't mess with the family or a community of families."

In a later video Tuesday morning, DiSabato said the community outreach following the burglary was "amazing."

He said in the video that the broken gaming machines were already cleaned up later Tuesday morning, and the pizzeria was back open for business.

Information from Frankfort police was not immediately available.