Video shows man surfing on CTA train; expert says it's dangerous and conveys lawlessness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video circulating online shows a man on top of a CTA Red Line train as the train moves next to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chicago Transit Authority officials said they are looking into the incident. Meanwhile, transportation experts said it is concerning – and for more reasons than the obvious one concerning safety.

The experts said such videos send a message of lawlessness – which is not good for Chicago's public transit system.

CTA trains travel at speeds up to 55 miles an hour. It is unclear how fast a Red Line car was moving as a man train surfed near the 69th Street stop on the Red Line.

Police dispatch audio indicated that the man was riding on top of a southbound train, and the operator was not aware at the time. The incident happened last week, and video was posted online.

CBS 2 reached the CTA to see how they handled the incident. A spokesperson said: "Actions like this are dangerous and irresponsible. CTA will work with the Chicago Police Department to try to identify the individual involved in this illegal activity."

"It creates an image - a sense of lawlessness on trains; an anything-goes perception of the train," said Dr. Joe Schwieterman, a transportation expert and professor at DePaul University, "and that's really unfortunate."

Schwieterman said such conduct is more than dangerous and illegal.

"It goes without saying it's illegal," said Schwieterman. "It's a hazard not only to people on that train with emergency situations, but motorists who are looking at this person."

This was not the first time such behavior has been caught on video. A clip from 2019 shows a man lying on a Brown Line train heading toward the Loop.

"Hugely risky for the person on the roof, but we have a problem on our rapid transit lines of unruly passengers and so forth causing massive delays on the system," Schwieterman said. "So in addition to his safety, there's a service quality dimension to this that is unfortunate for people who rely on the train."

Schwieterman said such behavior needs to be reported – and such conduct must not be tolerated.

"People have to know that when there are incidents, they see it on the platform on the train, notify CTA personnel immediately - because they of course have radio communication and can stop that train," said Schwieterman. "We see turnstile jumping. It's awkward to report that. But when you don't, things like this can happen that can create real physical risk."

CTA spokespeople, again, said they are working with Chicago Police. Police have not shared information beyond that.