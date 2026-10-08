Video shows would-be crash-and-grab burglars targeting restaurant in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

Surveillance video this week showed a driver crashing into a restaurant in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood in what police said was an attempted ATM burglary.

Burger Bite, 1500 W. Devon Ave., posted video of the Tuesday night incident on its Facebook page the following day.

The video shows a Jeep Grand Cherokee repeatedly backing up into the front door of the restaurant before its driver eventually heads off.

Burger Bite said nobody was injured, and the restaurant has remained open as usual despite some disruptions as crews worked on cleanup and repairs.

Chicago police said the incident was classified as an attempted burglary.