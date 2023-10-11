Victim struck in head, robbed by armed group on Chicago's Lower West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was struck in the head during a robbery in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Sangamon Street.
Chicago police said the victim, 25, was exiting a black Nissan when he was approached by four young males with handguns. When the victim attempted to run, he was struck with a gun by one of the offenders and suffered a cut to the back of the head.
The offenders took personal property and fled northbound on Sangamon, police said.
The victim self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.
No arrests were made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
