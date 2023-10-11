Watch CBS News
Victim struck in head, robbed by armed group on Chicago's Lower West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was struck in the head during a robbery in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Sangamon Street.

Chicago police said the victim, 25, was exiting a black Nissan when he was approached by four young males with handguns. When the victim attempted to run, he was struck with a gun by one of the offenders and suffered a cut to the back of the head.

The offenders took personal property and fled northbound on Sangamon, police said.

The victim self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 4:27 AM

