Chicago area softball coach wanted for sexually abusing 12-year-old surrenders to police in Vernon Hills

A youth softball coach accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl has been arrested after turning himself in to police in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez, of Hoffman Estates, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Lake County court records.

Vernon Hills police said he surrendered at the Vernon Hills police station on Monday afternoon with the assistance of his attorney. He was transferred to the custody of the Lake County Sheriff's Office and was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Police said last week that they were contacted by the Illinois Department of Family Services about a tip from a 12-year-old girl who said Acosta-Gonzalez had inappropriate sexual contact with her while she was training at a Vernon Hills sports performance center where he rented space.

"It's a tough thing for anyone to do, let alone a child, to come forward," said Vernon Hills Police Deputy Chief Shannon Holubetz.

According to police, the girl said Acosta-Gonzalez improperly massaged her twice, making physical contact with her breast and groin.

"We do know in these cases, they involve the abuse of trust and authority by trusted adult, and we just can't tolerate that," Holubetz said.

Police said, after questioning witnesses in the case, they believe Acosta-Gonzalez might have had inappropriate contact with other children as well.

According to a bio written on Acosta-Gonzalez, he previously worked at Judson University, was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization and coached youth programs like Top Tier Baseball and Gorilla Baseball.

The bio said he worked at Northern Illinois University as well, but the school said they have no record of him ever working there.

He is believed to have offered private coaching throughout the Chicago area, but most recently trained in Vernon Hills and Wauconda, police said.

Police encourage parents whose children trained with Acosta-Gonzalez to talk to them and report any suspicious conduct to the Vernon Hills Police Department or their local law enforcement.

Acosta-Gonzalez has previously been convicted of misdemeanor battery and received 180 days in jail for that crime. If found and convicted in this case, he would face up to 15 years in prison for each count.