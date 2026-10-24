Fire leaves home charred in Vernon Hills, Illinois

A house was left destroyed after a fire in Vernon Hills, Illinois, on Friday night.

The Countryside Fire Protection District said it started around 9 p.m. at the home in the 100 block of South Deerpath Drive.

The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes. CBS Chicago's nonstop news crews saw firefighters working to put out hot spots as smoke billowed from the home.

The house suffered heavy damage and is uninhabitable, the district said.

Fire officials say they believe it started in a garage, but it is unclear what caused it.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No other homes were damaged.

The district was assisted by Mundelein, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lincolnshire-Riverwoods, Barrington Countryside, North Chicago, Lake Bluff, Highland Park, Round Lake, and Lake Forest Fire Departments.