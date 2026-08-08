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Verizon outage impacts Chicago customers, company says issues resolved

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum,
Victor Jacobo
Victor Jacobo
Reporter
Victor Jacobo is a reporter for CBS News Chicago who joined the team in August 2025.
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Victor Jacobo

/ CBS Chicago

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A Verizon outage impacted thousands of people in Chicago for several hours Saturday afternoon, though the company says the problem is now resolved.

Reports of a Verizon voice outage started coming in to Downdetector.com shortly before 3 p.m. and appeared to peak around 3:30 p.m., with more than 13,000 users saying they were experiencing issues.

A Downdetector map of outage reports showed Verizon customers impacted in major cities across the nation including Chicago, Boston, New York and Washington D.C.

The outage prompted some law enforcement agencies like the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office in New York to advise the public of alternate ways to contact 911 services.

Verizon said in a statement posted to their social media accounts that they were aware of the issue, which impacted voice service for some wireless customers, and working to resolve it. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. they posted that their engineers had resolved the issue and advised customers still experiencing problems to restart their devices.

"We know how much you rely on us, and we're sorry for the inconvenience," they wrote.

No further information about what caused the problem was immediately available.  

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