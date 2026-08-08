Verizon outage impacts Chicago customers, company says issues resolved

A Verizon outage impacted thousands of people in Chicago for several hours Saturday afternoon, though the company says the problem is now resolved.

Reports of a Verizon voice outage started coming in to Downdetector.com shortly before 3 p.m. and appeared to peak around 3:30 p.m., with more than 13,000 users saying they were experiencing issues.

A Downdetector map of outage reports showed Verizon customers impacted in major cities across the nation including Chicago, Boston, New York and Washington D.C.

The outage prompted some law enforcement agencies like the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office in New York to advise the public of alternate ways to contact 911 services.

Verizon said in a statement posted to their social media accounts that they were aware of the issue, which impacted voice service for some wireless customers, and working to resolve it. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. they posted that their engineers had resolved the issue and advised customers still experiencing problems to restart their devices.

"We know how much you rely on us, and we're sorry for the inconvenience," they wrote.

No further information about what caused the problem was immediately available.