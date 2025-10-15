Watch CBS News
Local News

Ventra outage planned for Friday night; CTA, Metra riders will not need to tap

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Ventra system is set to undergo a system upgrade overnight Friday into Saturday morning, which will take all their readers offline.

The outage is planned from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. During that time, all Ventra services will temporarily unavailable, including their call center, website, mobile app and ticket vending machines, the company said.

During this 12 hour window, all riders will be given complimentary rides and will not need to tap their Ventra cards or method of payment to get through rail station turnstiles or onto buses, the company said on their website

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue