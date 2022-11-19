Vehicle used in car theft attempt in Mount Prospect located on Chicago's South Side

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) – The vehicle involved in an attempted car theft and shooting in north suburban Mount Prospect earlier this week has been located in Chicago, according to police.

On Thursday, two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner when they tried to steal a car from a driveway, in the 100 block of South I-Oka Avenue.

The homeowner was walking his dog when he interrupted them.

The pair opened fire on the homeowner before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Mount Prospect police said a dark-colored SUV was used in the attempted theft has been identified and located in Chicago.

The vehicle, a Lincoln Nautilus, was stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction in the early morning hours of Thursday. It matched the description of the vehicle used by the suspects in the Mount Prospect incident.

Detectives also connected the vehicle to at least two other crimes in Mount Prospect and suspect it could be related to others - all of which happened Thursday morning in the residential area surrounding South I-Oka Avenue, police said.

Chicago police located the stolen Lincoln - parked and unoccupied on the South Side of Chicago, where it was recovered.

Anyone with information or video footage that might assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.