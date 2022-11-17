Watch CBS News
Car thieves fire shots at person walking dog in Mount Prospect

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two would-be car thieves fired shots at a homeowner walking their dog Thursday morning in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Police said a homeowner was walking their dog in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue, when they interrupted two people trying to steal a car.

The two would-be thieves fired shots at the homeowner before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody Thursday morning.

Police said they believe it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:35 AM

