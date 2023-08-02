Watch CBS News
Local News

Police release image of vehicle in deadly Uptown hit-and-run last month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Police still searching for driver in deadly Uptown hit-and-run
Police still searching for driver in deadly Uptown hit-and-run 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On Wednesday, investigators released a stock photo of the type of car they're looking for.

They say a 2017 Honda Civic is the car that hit Soyfa Athamanah, 69, as she crossed Winona and Broadway on July 25 after 10:30 p.m. in the Uptown neighborhood.

uptown-hit-and-run-car.jpg
Chicago Police Department

Athamanah was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video captured the car. Police believe it may have some front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call police. 

First published on August 2, 2023 / 9:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.