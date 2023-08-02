Police release image of vehicle in deadly Uptown hit-and-run last month

Police still searching for driver in deadly Uptown hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On Wednesday, investigators released a stock photo of the type of car they're looking for.

They say a 2017 Honda Civic is the car that hit Soyfa Athamanah, 69, as she crossed Winona and Broadway on July 25 after 10:30 p.m. in the Uptown neighborhood.

Athamanah was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video captured the car. Police believe it may have some front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call police.