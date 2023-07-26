Woman killed in hit-and-run in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was hit and killed by a driver in Uptown Tuesday night.
According to police, The 67-year-old woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk, in the 5100 block of North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m., when a black sedan hit her.
The driver fled the scene.
The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
This crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.