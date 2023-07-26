Woman killed in hit-and-run in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was hit and killed by a driver in Uptown Tuesday night.

According to police, The 67-year-old woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk, in the 5100 block of North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m., when a black sedan hit her.

The driver fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This crash is under investigation.