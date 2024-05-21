Watch CBS News
Utility truck hits pedestrian on busy roadway in Chicago's western suburbs

By Kris Habermehl

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A utility truck slammed into a pedestrian in west suburban Carol Stream late Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was reported to be very critically injured.

The accident happened on eastbound North Avenue, just east of St. Charles Road.

The truck involved was a utility service truck, with a trailer full of cable spools.

Eastbound North Avenue was shut down between Prince Crossing and County Farm roads following the accident. Westbound North Avenue – which is separated from traffic in the opposite direction by a landscaped median – was moving as normal.

