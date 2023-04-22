Watch CBS News
U.S. Postal Service hiring for multiple positions at Chicago, suburban locations

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The United States Postal Service wants to help you get a start on a new career.

They're looking to fill a variety of positions across their Chicago and suburban locations - Including technicians, mechanics, processors, and more.

Those positions can be full-time, part-time, or seasonal.

Below you'll find the list of hiring locations.

USPS hiring
Interested applicants can view the positions and apply by visiting the USPS website

