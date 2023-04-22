U.S. Postal Service hiring for multiple positions at Chicago, suburban locations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The United States Postal Service wants to help you get a start on a new career.
They're looking to fill a variety of positions across their Chicago and suburban locations - Including technicians, mechanics, processors, and more.
Those positions can be full-time, part-time, or seasonal.
Below you'll find the list of hiring locations.
Interested applicants can view the positions and apply by visiting the USPS website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.