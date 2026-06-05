U.S. Men's National Soccer Team prepares for Soldier Field match vs Germany

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is in Chicago getting ready for one final tune-up before the World Cup.

The USMNT has momentum coming into Soldier Field after a 3-2 win over Senegal, which they hope to build off of in their exhibition match against Germany.

"It's going to be a great opportunity to challenge and compete against one of the best, not only today but in the history of football. Germany always was there. That's going to be a completely different team that we're going to face tomorrow. It's about to approach in a way that we can be close to win," head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

Chris Brady was in net the entire second half of his debut against Senegal. The Naperville native and Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper got called up last week and is excited to be back home so soon.

"Familiar building, familiar people; it's kind of a weird, like, colliding of two worlds, but super excited to be here," he said. "It hasn't hit me yet. I'm sure it will set in probably in that first game when I hear that national anthem, but for sure right now I'm just still in this training and playing mode of what they expect from goalkeepers here."

The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in front of an expected sellout crowd. As for the team's mindset, Brady added, "if anything this is the furthest thing from a friendly," because it's the team's last game before they're on the biggest stage in the world.