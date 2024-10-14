Mail carriers rally in Chicago to demand better pay, improved security

Letter carriers pushing for better pay, more protections in new contract

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Letter carriers for the United States Postal Service are upset that they have been without a new contract for over 500 days, and on Monday, a group of postal workers gathered in Chicago to talk about the money and the safety they feel they are owed.

There are over 200,000 letter carriers in American cities waiting for their union and USPS to hammer out a deal.

Where things stand exactly is being kept behind closed doors, but letter carriers want action on a number of items they say are long overdue, and on Monday dozens took to Federal Plaza in the Loop to voice them outside the Clark Street post office in the Loop.

Among the issues they want addressed: the addition of maternity time, the removal of forced overtime, more money for uniforms, and salary increases.

The letter carriers said they are grossly underpaid, despite helping keep the country afloat during the pandemic. The starting pay is about $19 per hour, and the pay ceiling is about $36 per hour, or about $10 lower than UPS drivers will get with their next deal.

"The starting pay of $19.33 is way too low. That's McDonald's wages. It's not attracting a lot of people to want the job," said Michael Caref, national business agent for the Illinois region of the National Association of Letter Carriers, the union for city letter carriers.

There is also the matter of carrier safety. Carriers want some sort of expansion of postal police to keep them safe, pointing to the shooting death of postal worker Octavia Redmond on July 19.

"That date changed everybody," Logan Square letter carrier Tyrone Valdez said. "Any kind of form of protection from the Postal Service – even body cams. Give us something. We have a postal police force that only – believe it or not – they're there to protect the buildings, not the carriers. That's kind of disheartening to us."

Valdez delivers mail in Logan Square. He's done it through the pandemic, and through safety scares, but he said he and his colleagues are through with the waiting.

The letter carriers' union wants their pay to fall more in line with the pay for UPS workers, but they have no idea how close they are to finalizing a contract, and that lack of clarity was part of the reason for Monday's rally – to spur some action and get a new deal done.