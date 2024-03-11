Man gets life in prison in Germany for deadly attack on 2 University of Illinois grads

BERLIN (AP) -- An American man was convicted of murder and other charges on Monday for brutally attacking two American women near Germany's famed Neuschwanstein castle last summer and pushing them into a ravine, fatally injuring one of them. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The Kempten state court also convicted the 31-year-old of attempted murder and rape with fatal consequences, the German news agency dpa reported. Presiding judge Christoph Schwiebacher determined that the defendant bears particularly severe guilt, meaning that he likely won't be eligible for release after 15 years as is usually the case in Germany.

Defendants in the German legal system do not formally enter pleas to charges, but the suspect admitted to the charges when his trial opened on Feb. 19.

Schwiebacher described the defendant as "incredibly callous." He said that "a release after 15 years would not be justifiable."

In line with German privacy laws, German authorities did not identify the perpetrator and the victims. However, family and friends at the time said that the victims were 21-year-old Eva Liu, who died, and her friend Kelsey Chang, 22, who survived. Both were recent graduates of the University of Illinois.

The attack took place on June 14 near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge that offers a view of the castle, one of Germany's most famous tourist attractions.

View from the so called Kanzel view point on the Neuschwanstein Castle following the death of a 21-year-old female American student, on June 16, 2023 near Fuessen, Germany. A 30-year-old American man is in custody. According to police the man met two female American students on the Marienbruecke bridge on June 14 and coaxed them to join him on a hiking trail near the gorge. He reportedly attacked the 21-year-old, and when her 22-year-old companion attempted to intervene, he pushed the 22-year-old into the gorge. After attempting to rape the 21-year-old he pushed her into the gorge as well. The 21-year-old died in hospital after being airlifted out by helicopter, while the 22-year-old remains in critical condition. Leonhard Simon/Getty Images

Prosecutors have said the suspect met the two women by chance on a hiking path and lured them off the trail. They said he apparently first forced the younger woman to the ground and tried to undress her.

When the older woman tried to help her, a scuffle ensued and the suspect allegedly pushed her down a steep slope. She fell about 50 meters (165 feet) and sustained a head injury, bruises and grazes, but survived.

The suspect then strangled the younger woman until she was unconscious and raped her, prosecutors have said, before pushing her down the slope as well. She died later in a hospital.

The defendant stands in the dock between his lawyers Philip MÃ¼ller (l) and Alexander Stevens in a courtroom at the regional court. After the violent attack on two young American women not far from Neuschwanstein Castle, the 31-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment. On Monday, the district court in Kempten deemed the crime committed by the man, who is also from the USA, to be murder, attempted murder and rape resulting in death. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images

"He disposed of her like a bag of garbage," judge Schwiebacher said as he announced the verdict on Monday, dpa reported.

The court found that the defendant wanted to keep video footage and a photo he had made of his actions — material that became important evidence to investigators — as a "trophy."

Police officers arrested him near the scene of the attack. The victims were recovered from the ravine by a helicopter.