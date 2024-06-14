Man sought after robbing 2 US Bank branches in Chicago suburbs multiple times

CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is searching for a man they say is responsible for robbing the same two banks in two Chicago suburbs, with the latest happening on Thursday.

Four robberies in total have occurred at two US Bank locations in Elmhurst and Schaumburg, Illinois, since October of last year.

The FBI responded to the US Bank at 536 S. York Street in Elmhurst at 3:19 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an armed robbery. They say the robber demanded funds while displaying a silver or grey handgun before fleeing the scene on foot. The first robbery at the location happened on Dec. 16, 2023.

Authorities say they believe it's the same man behind the robberies at the US Bank located at 60 S. Meacham Rd. in Schaumburg, Illinois, on Oct. 18, 2023, and March 6.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 39 years old, about 6 feet tall, with a medium to heavy build. He has dark, possibly Piebaldism, or a white patch or streak of blonde hair on the left side of his head.

FBI

He was last seen wearing a black-and-white patterned face mask, a black zip-up jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans, athletic shoes, and a gray or dark blue Under Armour backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.