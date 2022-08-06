UPS hosting hiring event Saturday for hundreds of available positions

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs last month, much higher than expected.

CBS 2 is working for Chicago, letting you know about jobs available right now.

UPS is holding a hiring event Saturday morning at its facility in Hodgkins, located at 7811 Willow Springs Road, until 11a.m Saturday.

200 full-time permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions are available.

More than 100 warehouse worker positions are also available.