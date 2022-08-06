UPS hosting hiring event Saturday for hundreds of available positions
CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs last month, much higher than expected.
CBS 2 is working for Chicago, letting you know about jobs available right now.
UPS is holding a hiring event Saturday morning at its facility in Hodgkins, located at 7811 Willow Springs Road, until 11a.m Saturday.
200 full-time permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions are available.
More than 100 warehouse worker positions are also available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.