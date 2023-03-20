Chicago First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather pattern midweek
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty southwest winds have pulled milder air in this afternoon. Clouds have been increasing as a weak disturbance passes by our region.
A wet pattern develops midweek for Wednesday and Thursday as a slow-moving system moves overhead.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. LOW 35.
TUESDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 54. LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.
WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS. HIGH 53.
