Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather pattern midweek

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Spring arrives; windy and wet by midweek
Chicago First Alert Weather: Spring arrives; windy and wet by midweek 01:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty southwest winds have pulled milder air in this afternoon. Clouds have been increasing as a weak disturbance passes by our region. 

wind-gusts-adi.png
CBS
highs-so-far-adi.png
CBS
bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

A wet pattern develops midweek for Wednesday and Thursday as a slow-moving system moves overhead.

next-3-days-pm.png
CBS
mkay-fronts-blend.png
CBS

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. LOW 35.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 54. LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE.

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS. HIGH 53.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 1:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.