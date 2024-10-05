Unseasonably warm day with sunshine by afternoon Saturday in Chicago

Warm, yet breezy day ahead in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday morning kicks off with extra clouds that will clear out by afternoon.

Afterward, it will be sunny and unseasonably warm. The only cooler spot will be the north shore. A dry ridge of high pressure over Michigan will give a warm return flow, allowing temperatures to reach the 80s.

A cold front arrives tonight, but it doesn't have much moisture to work with. The frontal passage will bring mostly gusty winds. Sunday will feature a cooler trend with a gusty northwest wind.

What to expect for Saturday

Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 81.

Mild night ahead

Breezy and mild. Low of 63.

Cooler for Sunday

Sunny, windy, and cooler. High of 74.

