United Center interior unveiled for DNC 2024

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The appearance of the inside of the United Center was revealed Thursday, just a few days before the 2024 Democratic National Convention begins there.

The main votes, entertainment, and big-ticket speeches will all be held at the stadium, which opened 30 years ago this month as the home of the Bulls and Blackhawks, countless concerts, and also the 1996 Democratic National Convention.

For the 2024 convention, the presentation is big and patriotic. The project has been months in the making at the United Center, and reporters got a sneak peek Friday before the convention kicks off.

Convention chair Minyon Moore was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago. Now, she has the opportunity to welcome visitors to her hometown.

"On behalf of President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Governor Tim Walz, we'd like to welcome you to the United Center," Moore said at the podium. "I welcome the 50,000 people that will converge on Chicago starting almost today."

Delegates around the country will celebrate the democratic process during the convention. Sitting inside the arena, they will determine the Democratic Party platform and usher in a complete party ticket—with Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the vice-presidential nominee.

"We are going to show the world the difference between the Democrats and the Republicans," said Moore.

For the first time, there will also be a section of influencers—a content creator platform next to the delegates.

Staff on Thursday night were also raising the balloons that will fall onto the convention floor Thursday night.

"We'd also just stay to all our staff who have worked tirelessly to get us to this point, thank you very much," Moore said.

Meanwhile, the United Center was not the only iconic Chicago sports venue pressed into service for DNC-related purposes Thursday night. At Wrigley Field, volunteers were honored—people ranging in age from 16 to 102 who all donated their time for the historic moment.

Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton were among those to speak at the Wrigley Field event.

Volunteer Beth Steele attended the Wrigley Field event.

"I signed up even when Biden was in the campaign. I just want to help out, I want Democrats to win—and I mean, anything I can do beyond just donating money to like really make a difference," she said. "And now it's so much more fun, honestly. I love Biden, but with Kamala at the top of the ticket and with Walz, it's like--it's a fun party atmosphere. Everybody's so excited and pumped, and it's been great."

Steele said she has already built signs that delegates will hold at the United Center, and has formatted computers. She also underwent motor pool training Thursday, as she will be driving people around the city.

"I got to walk on the convention floor yesterday, so that was my bucket list—and check, it's already done," she said.

Connor Wielgos said he volunteered because he wants to help Harris win the election, and he is excited about the DNC coming to Chicago.

"I'll be doing work at the United Center, general access, so I believe I'll be looking at badges, making sure that everyone who is coming in is supposed to be coming in," Wielgos said.

Back at the United Center, greater traffic restrictions begin for the red zone around the stadium starting Thursday night. Those trying to enter must identify themselves and their reason for driving through the zone.

Heavy machinery will also be moving in barriers for the next few days.