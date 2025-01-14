United Airlines plane hit coyote during takeoff at O'Hare this past weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A United Airlines plane struck a coyote during takeoff at O'Hare International Airport this past weekend and had to be returned to the gate.

United Airlines told CBS News Chicago Tuesday that on Sunday morning, flight 1727 was about to take off when its landing gear struck a coyote.

The plane, which had been headed for Phoenix, Arizona, had to go back to the terminal for examination. United said it arranged for the passengers to get on another plane.

The plane that was taken out of service had 167 passengers and six crewmembers onboard.

United Airlines did not provide any information about the condition of the coyote.

Coyote sightings abound amid mating season

Coyotes have been in the headlines in Chicago multiple times this week. In one incident that left people outraged on Sunday, witnesses said three males abused and killed a coyote in the 10600 block of South Sacramento Avenue in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. Police were still searching for those involved as of the latest report.

On Monday morning, a coyote was pulled out from a refrigerated shelf at the Aldi store at 800 N. Kedzie Ave. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The coyote had run into the supermarket and made a mad dash to the produce section. Chicago Police officers were first to the scene, where they cornered the animal hiding behind the items on a refrigerated shelf.

Customers gasped as officers made several attempts to yank the coyote out of the shelf, finally pulling the animal out by its tail.

The animal then ran back to the fridge. Responding Chicago Animal Care and Control officers eventually captured the coyote.

Chicago Animal Care and Control said the coyote found in the Aldi store was kept in a quiet part of its facility to avoid extra stress Monday night. The animal was then handed over to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation in South Barrington.

This coyote was pulled out of a refrigerated shelf in a Chicago Aldi store on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Chicago Animal Care and Control

If all goes well, the wildlife rehab agency plans to release the coyote into the wild.

For the next three months, coyotes are focused on finding a mate during breeding season—which runs from January through March.