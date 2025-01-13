Video captures moment coyote pulled from grocery store refrigerator on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A video posted to social media Monday morning caught the moment a coyote was pulled out from a grocery store refrigerator on the West Side.

It all went down at the Aldi store at 800 N. Kedzie Ave. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police were called to the store at 9:42 a.m.

The wild, and mayhap wily, coyote had run into the supermarket and made a mad dash to the produce section. Chicago Police officers were first to the scene, where they cornered the animal hiding behind some deli meat on a refrigerated shelf.

Customers could be heard gasping as officers made several attempts to yank the coyote out of the shelf—finally pulling the animal out by its tail.

The animal then ran back to the fridge. Patrons were left stunned by it all.

Chicago Animal Car and Control was also notified with multiple calls. It took time for their officers to arrive.

Budget cuts and staff shortages within Animal Care and Control, an issue on which CBS News Chicago has reported, have left the agency leaning heavily on the CPD.

Responding animal control officers did eventually take the coyote into custody.

Chicago Animal Care and Control

A spokesperson for Chicago Animal Care and Control said the coyote was safely retrieved and is awaiting transfer to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. Though the animal appeared uninjured, Flint Creek will perform an assessment before releasing it back into the wild if appropriate.

Coyote sightings are not the slightest bit rare in Chicago—and are more commonplace at this time in the winter.

"January through March is coyote mating season, which often leads to increased activity and sightings as they search for mates and establish territories. While coyotes are generally not a threat to humans, it's always best to avoid interaction and for people to secure food sources to minimize encounters," the spokesperson said.

No injuries to people were reported during the chain of events Monday.