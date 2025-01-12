Watch CBS News
United Airlines flight to Chicago diverted to Detroit following pressure issue

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A United Airlines flight from Pennsylvania to Chicago was diverted to Detroit Sunday morning due to a pressurization issue.

The plane left the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, around 5:24 a.m. and was expected to arrive at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport at 8:44 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Flight 4166, a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, landed at the Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport around 7:20 a.m. after the crew onboard reported the issue.

According to FlightAware, the plane descended from its altitude of 40,000 feet to 10,000 feet in less than 10 minutes. There were no reports of any injuries.

The flight left the Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport around 2:09 p.m. and arrived at O'Hare at 3:05 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the plane to lose pressure. The FAA is investigating.

