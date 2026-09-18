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Union Pacific Northwest Metra train hits car in Barrington, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A Union Pacific Northwest Metra train hit a car in Barrington, Illinois, on Friday. 

Metra confirmed Union Pacific Northwest train No. 623 hit a car. Metra said the crash is causing a delayed departure for train No. 652 scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 3:10 p.m.

The Village of Barrington said the crash took place at the intersection of Hart Road and Route 14. Village officials are warning commuters to seek alternate routes. 

It is not clear if any injuries were reported. 

Extensive delays are expected, Metra said. 

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