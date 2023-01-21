Watch CBS News
Striking UIC faculty to continue "productive" contract negotiations Sunday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – There may be some progress in contract talks between faculty and the University of Illinois-Chicago.

UIC staff and supporters walked off the job on Tuesday.

Two previous negotiations were held but staff continued to picket after receiving a "disappointing counteroffer."

The school's interim chancellor says discussions Friday were productive.

The two sides plan to meet again Sunday.

