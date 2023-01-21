Striking UIC faculty to continue "productive" contract negotiations Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) – There may be some progress in contract talks between faculty and the University of Illinois-Chicago.
UIC staff and supporters walked off the job on Tuesday.
Two previous negotiations were held but staff continued to picket after receiving a "disappointing counteroffer."
The school's interim chancellor says discussions Friday were productive.
The two sides plan to meet again Sunday.
