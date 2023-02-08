Watch CBS News
UIC faculty approve contract with university after four-day strike

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago has voted on and approved a new four-year contract with the university.

The agreement comes after a four-day strike last month.

Some 1,500 union members walked out after nine months of negotiations.

They settled on $60,000 being the minimum salary of the lowest-paid faculty.

The contract is retroactive to August, and runs through 2026.

