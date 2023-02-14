Watch CBS News
Chemical spill at University of Illinois at Chicago leaves 2 students with injuries

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A chemical spill during a class at the University of Illinois at Chicago left two students with minor injuries.

The school said the spill happened during a supervised undergraduate lab-based chemistry class. Two students had minor injuries from the spill. One had a hot water injury to the arm and the other had a minor acid injury to the hand.

One person was transported to the UIC Hospital according to the Chicago Fire Department.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on February 14, 2023 / 5:13 PM

