Chemical spill at University of Illinois at Chicago leaves 2 students with injuries
CHICAGO (CBS) – A chemical spill during a class at the University of Illinois at Chicago left two students with minor injuries.
The school said the spill happened during a supervised undergraduate lab-based chemistry class. Two students had minor injuries from the spill. One had a hot water injury to the arm and the other had a minor acid injury to the hand.
One person was transported to the UIC Hospital according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.