Uber driver assaulted during ride says he begged Chicago police for help, but never got it

An Uber driver who was assaulted during a ride said he begged Chicago police officers not once but twice for help, but was left to fend for himself.

Ty Thomas said he was looking for police early on the morning of Dec. 14, 2025, because the passenger he picked up in Englewood was angry the wait time was longer than expected, and began threatening him as soon as he got into the car.

"He refused to get out of the car, said he wasn't gonna get out, and made all kinds of threats, insinuating he had a gun," Thomas said.

Thomas' silent dashcam was rolling when he posted a CPD squad car within seconds. He noted the car's lights and sirens were not activated.

"I spot the police and I make a U-turn, and I tell him 'He has a, he has a gun,'" Thomas recounted as he walked CBS News Chicago Investigators through the footage. "And he's telling the officer, 'Come get me, come get me.' I said, 'He has a gun. He's refusing to get out of the car. I'm an Uber driver.' And then they drive away."

The passenger was still in the car.

On the video, you can see the squad car speed off without the officers getting out of the car. So Thomas followed them as, he said, the passenger became even more agitated. He waived them down again.

"I'm telling him he has a gun. He's refusing to get out of the car," Thomas said of the footage.

Thomas said the officer sighed and told him he "didn't have time for this" and that he didn't want to be bothered with the situation.

"So the officer, all of a sudden, in the middle of the—while he was going back and forth with the passenger, just put on the gas and pull off," he said.

Thomas tried to keep up with them again but gave up, his dashcam tumbling to the ground in the process. He said that's when the passenger started grabbing his head, and hit him in the back of the head with something heavy.

"I'm trying to stop him from hitting me," Thomas said. "And, at the same time, I almost crashed."

In the corner of the footage, you can ee Thomas fighting the passenger off. He floored it to the Fourth District Police Station. When he stopped, the passenger jumped out of his car and ran down the street.

Thomas showed photos to CBS News Chicago Investigators of blood left behind from the gash to the back of his head, and scrapes and bruises to his face.

Based on the GPS coordinates of the squad, CBS News Chicago Investigators was able to obtain a list of the calls that car was sent to that night. According to CPD records, this all happened between 3:11 and 3:13 a.m. Their next call wasn't until 3:24 a.m. for a burglary alarm, which explains why they didn't look like they were on their way to another urgent call.

So why didn't they stop to help?

"If nothing else, for officer safety, they should have gotten out of the car," said retired CPD Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy.

Roy, who has more than 20 years of experience as a police supervisor, said if they had been dispatched to a high priority call, the officers should have at least called another squad to help.

"If they took the time to stop, and they weren't going to another priority call, such as a bona fide man with a gun or a shooting. They should have stopped and attempted to see what the situation was," he said.

Thomas was able to provide the passenger's full name but said the first version of the police report left it out, as well as significant details about the officers' failure to help.

Six months later, there have been no charges in this case and a pending investigation with the Bureau of Internal Affairs. CBS News Chicago Investigators reached out to CPD to ask about this case and why the officers didn't help. CPD wouldn't answer any questions, citing the open investigation with BIA.

Meanwhile, Uber said CPD never reached out to them about this incident and they're still standing by to assist in the investigation.

Thomas said he feels like he's gotten the runaround, and hopes other drivers are treated better.

"At the very least, if someone comes up to you and says, 'Help me. This person has a gun. Do something.' Don't just walk away, you know, or drive away," he said. "I don't think anyone expect the police to drive away."