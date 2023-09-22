Two Chicago area GM and Stellantis plants joining UAW strike against Big Three automakers

Auto workers' strike expands to 38 more plants, including two in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Employees at two Chicago area GM and Stellantis plants will join thousands of other United Auto Workers on strike against the Big Three automakers, as UAW announced all GM and Stellantis parts and distribution centers will join the strike on Friday.

UAW officials had warned that their strike could expand by the end of the week if there wasn't significant progress in contract talks.

Until Friday, the strike had been limited to about 13,000 workers at three factories — one each at GM, Ford, and Stellantis. Workers walked out of a GM plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit; and a Stellantis factory in Toledo, Ohio, that produces Jeeps.

In a video statement Friday morning, UAW President Shawn Fain said while the union has made significant progress in contract talks with Ford, GM and Stellantis are still largely rejecting their contract demands.

"To be clear, were not done at Ford. We still have serious issues to work through, but we do want to recognize that Ford is showing that they're serious about reaching a deal. At GM and Stellantis, it's a different story," Fain said.

UAW is now calling on all 38 GM and Stellantis parts and distribution centers nationwide to join the strike.

That includes a GM plant in Bolingbrook and a Stellantis plant in Naperville. Each of those two plants has about 100 union workers.

Typically, car dealers have 30 to 45 days of parts on-hand, so if you need to get a GM or Stellantis car fixed, you should get it to the shop right away, because parts will be running in short supply soon if the strike drags on more than a couple weeks.

GM brands include Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC. Stellantis brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugot, Vauxhall, Free2move, and Leasys.

Plants called to strike by noon

General Motors

Pontiac Redistribution, Pontiac, Mich.

Willow Run Redistribution, Belleville, Mich.

Ypsilanti Processing Center, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Davidson Road Processing Center, Burton, Mich.

Flint Processing Center, Swartz Creek, Mich.

Lansing Redistribution, Lansing, Mich.

Cincinnati Parts Distribution Westchester, Ohio

Denver Parts Distribution Aurora, Colo.

Hudson Parts Distribution Hudson, Wis.

Chicago Parts Distribution Bolingbrook, Ill

Reno Parts Distribution Center, Reno, Nev.

Rancho Cucamonga Parts, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Fort Worth Parts Distribution, Roanoke, Texas

Martinsburg Parts Distribution, Martinsburg, W. Va.

Jackson Parts Distribution, Brandon, Miss.

Charlotte Parts Distribution, Charlotte N.C.

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution, Memphis, Tenn.

Philadelphia Parts Distribution, Lang Horne, Pa.

Stellantis Distribution Centers

Marysville, Marysville, Mich.

Center Line Packing, Center Line, Mich.

Center Line Warehouse, Center Line, Mich.

Sherwood, Warren, Mich.

Warren Parts, Warren, Warren, Mich.

Quality Engineering Center, Auburn Hills, Mich.

Romulus, Romulus, Mich.

Cleveland, Streetsboro, Ohio

Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wis.

Minneapolis, Plymouth, Minn.

Denver, Commerce City, Colo.

Chicago, Naperville, Ill.

Los Angeles, Ontario, Calif.

Portland, Beaverton, Ore.

Atlanta, Morrow, Ga.

Winchester, Winchester, Va.

Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Dallas, Carrollton, Texas

New York, Tappan, N.Y.

Boston, Mansfield, Mass.

The union's move to escalate the work stoppage highlights how far the sides remain apart on core union demands, which include a 36% pay increase across a four-year contract, annual cost-of-living adjustments, pension benefits for all employees, greater job security and a four-day work week.

"We're not going to wait around forever for a fair contract," he said. "The companies know how to make this right."

The automakers argue they're facing pressure to keep costs low in order to compete with Tesla and foreign car makers, while also investing money into the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. The companies also say their counteroffers are reasonable, while signaling they are willing to negotiate further.

"If we don't continue to invest, we will lose ground — quickly," GM President Mark Reuss wrote Wednesday in an op-ed published in the Detroit Free Press. "Our competitors across the country and around the world, most of whom are non-union, will waste no time seizing the opportunity we would be handing them."

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM, made a counteroffer on Wednesday, which the union said it was reviewing.

A key feature of the UAW strategy is the threat of escalating the strike if the union is unhappy with the pace of bargaining.

Fain threatened a complete strike by UAW against the Big Three if there isn't sufficient movement in contract talks.

"We can and will go all-out if our national leadership decides the companies aren't willing to move," Fain said.

The UAW is also seeking limited use of temporary workers and more paid time off, as well as stronger job protections, including the right to strike over plant closings.

The union argues that the Big Three reaped hefty profits as car prices surged during the pandemic, while workers failed to enjoy the same benefits.

"Autoworkers have waited long enough to make things right at the Big Three," Fain said in a video earlier this week. "We're not waiting around, and we're not messing around."

President Biden last week expressed support for striking autoworkers' demand for a larger share of industry profits.

"Companies have made some significant offers, but I believe it should go further — to ensure record corporate profits mean record contracts," Mr. Biden said.

Stand-up strike

The so-called stand-up strike targeting select auto plants kicked off on September 15 after negotiations between the automakers and the UAW failed to reach a new labor agreement before their contract with union members expired.

Automakers responded by announcing temporary layoffs at some factories, beginning with Ford Motor which had temporarily laid off 600 non-striking workers at its assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan, on September 15, only hours after employees at the facility had walked off the job.

Stellantis announced Wednesday it was temporarily laying off 68 workers at a plant outside Toledo because of the ongoing strike, with more layoffs expected at its transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana. GM said it will lay off 2,000 workers at its plant in Kansas City, Kansas, because there's no work for them since they depend on parts from the Wentzville facility.

Workers from those plants will now be paid through the UAW's $825 million strike fund.

Experts say the economic impact of the UAW strike could extend beyond the auto industry. A work stoppage lasting three weeks could cost the U.S. economy $415 million, according to an estimate from The Perryman Group.