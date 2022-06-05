U.S. Marshal Service K9 wounded in shooting released from hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video shows a special salute to K9 Rin, the dog who was shot Thursday in Chicago during an arrest in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The dog, a Chicago Police officer and a U.S. Marshal were shot while trying to arrest 19-year-old Tarrion Johnson, who was wanted for allegedly trying to shoot two people who say they were only trying to give him a ride in April 2021.

Johnson is charged with five felony counts of attempted first degree murder, two felony counts of attempted armed robbery, one felony count of injury to a police animal, and one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Rin was released from the emergency vet around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. CBS 2 believes the man shown walking Rin in the video is the U.S. Marshal who was also shot.

There is no word yet on whether Rin is expected to recover enough to go back into service.