Two rounds of storms possible Wednesday in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two more rounds of storms are possible Wednesday in Chicago. 

Steamy heat returns for another day with highs in the 90s.

Storms are possible again Wednesday morning into the afternoon, mostly to the south of I-90. Another round is likely again late Wednesday night into early Thursday. 

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain and damaging winds will be the main threats. 

Strong to severe storm potential may impact Lollapalooza goers on Thursday. 

Temperatures cool down into Friday with shower chances.

Heat builds over the weekend with highs in the 90s on Saturday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

