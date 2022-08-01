Watch CBS News
Two people found with gunshot wounds in house in Skokie in likely domestic incident

By Kris Habermehl

CBS Chicago

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie.

The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue.

At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.

Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.

The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 5:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

