Two people found with gunshot wounds in house in Skokie in likely domestic incident

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie.

The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue.

At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.

Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.

The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.