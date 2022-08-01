Two people found with gunshot wounds in house in Skokie in likely domestic incident
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie.
The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue.
At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.
Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.
The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.