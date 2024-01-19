Two men shot in broad daylight on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot and wounded in broad daylight Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 11:06 a.m., two men – ages 24 and 25 – were walking in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when a man came up and shot them.

The younger man was shot in the chin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the older man was shot in the left finger and was taken to South Shore Hospital.

Both were in good condition.

No one was in custody in the shooting late Friday afternoon. Area 1 detectives are investigating.