Two men arrested in Chicago in gunfire incident at Mall of America in Minnesota

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS Minnesota) -- Two men wanted in a shooting incident at the Mall of America in the Twin Cities area were found and arrested in Chicago Thursday.

Bloomington, Minnesota police announced that at 2:15 p.m., Rashad May, 23, and Shamar Lark, 21, were arrested in Chicago. Lark and May were seen leaving a barbershop and getting into a car being driven by a woman, Bloomington, Minnesota police said.

The specific location of the barbershop was not specified.

Police said officers from the by the Chicago FBI Fugitive Task Force pulled over the car, and May and Lark were arrested. A gun was recovered from the car.

Rashad May and Shamar Lark Hennepin County/CBS

Lark and May will be held at the Cook County Jail until they are extradited to Minnesota for the shooting at the Mall of America on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Bloomington police say Lark and May were with a group that got into a fight with another group at the Nike checkout counter last Thursday afternoon. Lark and May's group left the store, but the two returned, with May allegedly goading on Lark to open fire on the other men who were still inside.

Both Lark and May fled the mall, and criminal charges filed earlier this week allege that three people aided the men by helping them escape the area with the use of a Best Western hotel shuttle bus.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which triggered panic among shoppers and led to a swift lockdown of the complex.