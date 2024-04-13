Two dead, six others wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Two people died, and six others were victims of gun violence so far this weekend in Chicago.

The first homicide occurred just before 5 p.m. on Friday in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The victim, a 46-year-old male, was found in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. There are no suspects, and Area One detectives are investigating.

The second deadly shooting happened in the 2600 block of North Sawyer around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. A 29-year-old man who was shot died at the scene. No one is in custody.

In the most recent non-fatal shooting, a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1400 block of North Orleans on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Two others were shot in the overnight hours on Saturday, and three were shot on Friday night.