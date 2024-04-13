Mass shooting in Back of the Yards leaves 1 child dead, 7 others injured, Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One child was killed and seven other people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday evening, police say. Three of the victims are children.

The shooting happened Saturday evening near West 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 18 rounds fired and found multiple people shot on the block. Officers then began providing life-saving care, including tourniquets and chest seals, according to Area One Deputy Chief Don Jerome.

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and died.

A 1-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and in critical condition Saturday night.

Officials said the ages of the adult victims range from 19 to 40.

"This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related," said Jerome.

The victims were at a family gathering when the shooting happened.

Some witnesses described two shooters on foot, police said.

This is a developing story.