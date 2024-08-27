Two ATM burglaries reported overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two ATM burglaries were reported overnight in Chicago.

Around 4:15 a.m.Thieves were caught on surveillance video at the Diamond Express Market, in the 2000 block of West 79th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The group smashed the store window before using an SUV to rip the cash machine out of the storefront. They loaded the ATM onto the back of the SUV and drove off.

Another burglary was reported at a convenience store in Englewood around 3:50 a.m.

Chicago police said the thieves took an ATM. What appeared to be a mental guard door was ripped off its hinges, according to CBS News Chicago crews.

Police said the burglars used a black SUV during the theft.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not confirmed a connection between the burglaries.