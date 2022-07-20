Two 15-year-old boys charged in carjacking of rideshare driver in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens have been charged with hijacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said a 35-year-old woman was driving in the 4300 block of South Dearborn Street late Monday night, when two 15-year-old boys stole her car at gunpoint.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 11 a.m. Tuesday and pulled it over in the 5500 block of South Wells Street. One of the 15-year-old boys in the car was arrested, and the second tried to run off before he was captured in the 300 block of West 59th Place.

Both boys have been charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking. The boy who fled from police also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting police and obstructing identification.

The boys are due to appear in Juvenile Court on Wednesday.