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Woman, man, dog rescued from truck in pond in Deerfield, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Two people and a dog were rescued from a truck that ended up in a pond in Deerfield, Illinois, on Wednesday morning. 

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a truck that drove off I-294 and into a pond near Lake Cook Road. 

Police said a man, a woman, and a dog were still in the car in the water when emergency responders arrived on scene. They were all rescued, and one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. 

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The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

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