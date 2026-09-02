Woman, man, dog rescued from truck in pond in Deerfield, Illinois

Two people and a dog were rescued from a truck that ended up in a pond in Deerfield, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a truck that drove off I-294 and into a pond near Lake Cook Road.

Police said a man, a woman, and a dog were still in the car in the water when emergency responders arrived on scene. They were all rescued, and one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.